Man out on bond following Hays County arrest for sexual abuse of child

A man in Hays County is out on bond after being arrested Sunday for sexually abusing a child.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of continuous sexual abuse of a child on Sunday. During the investigation a victim identified 35-year-old Andrew Alan Brown as a suspect.

Andrew Brown (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

That evening, detectives completed interviews and obtained an arrest warrant for Brown, who was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Hays County Jail. Detectives also executed a search warrant on Brown's home.

Brown is charged with first-degree felony continuous sexual abuse of a child and on Monday was released on a $50,000 bond set by Magistrate Daniel Burns. HCSO says the investigation remains open and is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact Hays County Sheriff’s Office by calling 512-393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8466 or you can submit your information online to Tip Line P3tips.com as well as submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office App.

