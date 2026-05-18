Man sentenced to 25 years for assault, possession of meth

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The Brief A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison A WilCo jury found him guilty of assault — family violence and possession of methamphetamine The WilCo District Attorney's Office said the man had an extensive criminal record that spanned nearly three decades



A Williamson County jury found a 51-year-old man guilty of assault — family violence and possession of methamphetamine.

Dale Bustamante was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Timeline:

The convictions come after an incident that happened on Feb. 11, 2025 in Cedar Park.

Police said officers responded to a call reporting a fight in the parking lot of the Baylor Scott & White Emergency Medical Center. A hospital employee said they saw a struggle where one person grabbed another person by the neck.

When officers arrived, they found a car parked behind a nearby La Quinta hotel. They spoke with a woman who shared a home and was in a relationship with Bustamante.

She told officers that Bustamante shoved her to the ground, grabbed her by the beck, and then "hit her so hard that she saw stars."

When Bustamante was arrested, officers found meth inside his pocket.

During the trial, the victim said within the past year, Bustamante had threatened to kill her with a knife, hit her with a cane, and committed several other assaults. She also told the jury that Bustamante threatened to kill the victim and take her son from her.

Dig deeper:

Evidence was presented that Bustamante had an extensive criminal record that spanned nearly three decades.

He had previous assault convictions, including one for assaulting a different girlfriend. He was also convicted of theft, criminal mischief, burglary, evading arrest, and unauthorized use of motor vehicles.

At the time of Bustamante's arrest, he was on parole for a 20-year sentence and out on bond for multiple new charges, including vehicle burglary and identity fraud.

What they're saying:

"This sentence reflects the severity of Mr. Bustamante’s repeated acts of violence and his continued disregard for the law," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "By holding him accountable for his history of abuse and criminal behavior, we are ensuring the safety of the victim and the public. I want to thank the Cedar Park Police Department for their swift response and the jury for their service in delivering justice."