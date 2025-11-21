Man sentenced to 25 years for killing 1 victim, injuring infant in San Marcos crash

article

The Brief A man was sentenced to 25 years following a deadly crash in San Marcos The Hays County DA's Office said the crash happened in December 2022 at the intersection of Clovis Barker Road and FM 123 A 58-year-old woman was killed and her 8-month-old granddaughter was seriously injured



A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing one victim and injuring an 8-month-old after a crash in San Marcos.

What we know:

According to evidence in the trial, on Dec. 2, 2022, Robison was driving while intoxicated and "T-boned" a car.

Robison was driving on Clovis Barker Road going 63 mph in a 45 mph zone. He ran a stop sign at the intersection of Clovis Barker Road and FM 123.

Robison hit the driver's side of the victim's car, killing 58-year-old Crisanta Cazares. Her son, Francisco Cazares, and her 8-month-old granddaughter were also in the car during the crash.

The granddaughter suffered from a skull fracture and liver contusion, leading to the aggravated assault charge.

Robison admitted to being the driver and being responsible for the crash on scene. However, at trial, he tried to blame the passenger who was asleep during the crash.

Evidence was also presented showing Robison had been arrested a year before the crash for public intoxication.

Robison was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter and 10 years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sentences will run concurrently.

What they're saying:

"We want to thank the jury for honoring Crisanta’s life with their sentence," said Assistant Criminal District Attorney Cassidy Story. "We also want to express our gratitude to the family for their patient and unwavering faith in the justice system as they waited for long-overdue closure. As they mourn the third anniversary of their loved one this holiday season, we hope that this sentence serves as a reminder to the community of the unjustifiable risk of getting behind the wheel while intoxicated."