Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for family violence crimes

A man was sentenced to 65 years in prison after being found guilty of several violent family violence crimes.

What we know:

According to Kyle police, on Feb. 12, Andy Carty was sentenced to 65 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of continuous family violence, assault family violence impeding breath, burglary of a habitation, and violation of a protective order.

The convictions were from two incidents involving Carty, his girlfriend at the time, and their two children.

Timeline:

In January 2023, Kyle police officers arrested Carty and charged him with unlawful restraint, interference with 9-1-1, and assault causing bodily injury to a family member, following an altercation with the victim.

Weeks later, Carty was arrested again after police said he broke into the victim's home, choked her, and repeatedly hit her in the head with a 10-pound dumbbell.

He was then charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence — impeding breath, injury to a child, interference with 9-1-1, burglary of a habitation, stalking, and multiple violations of a protective order.