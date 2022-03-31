Man sentenced to prison after shootout with Texas deputies in 2020

A man was sentenced to life in prison after having a shootout with deputies in April 2020 in Kendall County.

On April 9, 2020, Park Palmore, 50, lead police on a chase through Boerne. The chase ended with Palmore opening fire on Kendall County Sheriff’s Deputy Senger. Deputy Senger was struck in the arm.

On March 31, 2022, Senger testified to what was going through his mind during the shootout with Palmore. He said he has to live with the memory for the rest of his life.

Palmore's defense team explained there was evidence of childhood trauma, substance abuse, addiction and mental health issues. However, Prosecutor Nick Socias argued this was not a "suicide-by-cop," and instead this was a calculated effort to attempt to flee from deputies.

Judge Kirsten B. Cohoon sentenced Palmore to the maximum of life in prison for both charges. He is eligible for parole after serving 30 years in confinement.

