Police searching for man accused of shooting, killing another in NE Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man they believe shot and killed another man in Northeast Austin.

Police said on July 2, around 6:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Loyola Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 35-year-old Peyton Edmonds, on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Edmonds was involved in an altercation with another man, 24-year-old Ricarlos Hall, which escalated into Hall shooting Edmonds.

Hall, who left the scene, is the primary suspect in this case. A warrant has been issued for Hall for Edmonds' murder. Investigators are actively looking for him.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.