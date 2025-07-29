Man shot, killed at Leander park; police investigating

article

The Brief A man was killed in a shooting in Leander The shooting happened on July 29 at Robin Bledsoe Park Police said an altercation happened between two groups that led to a shooting



A man was killed in a shooting at a Leander park Tuesday night, police said.

What happened?

The backstory:

Leander police said on July 29, around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting that happened in the parking lot of Robin Bledsoe Park, in the 600 block of Bagdad Road.

There were two groups involved in an altercation that later led to multiple shots being fired. One man was killed in the shooting.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

This is still an active investigation.