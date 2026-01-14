Man shot, killed in North Austin identified; APD asking for tips

The Brief A man was shot and killed in North Austin on Jan. 12 APD said the shooting happened at 1100 block of S. Meadows Drive. However, the victim was found at a different location at 9806 Middle Fiskville Road If you have any tips or possible evidence, you can submit them to APD with the QR code below



The identity of the man shot and killed in North Austin has been released by police.

This is the Austin Police Department's fifth homicide investigation of 2026.

What we know:

Police said on Jan. 12, around 5:27 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1100 block of S. Meadows Drive.

When officers arrived, they didn't see anyone who had been involved in the shooting. Detectives also responded to collect evidence, which included shell casings.

At 6:08 a.m., a 911 call was received reporting a person who was found unconscious and not breathing at 9806 Middle Fiskville Road. Police said this was the same victim of the earlier call on S. Meadows Drive.

The victim died shortly after. He was later identified as Seferino Hernandez-Perez.

If anyone has any tips or possible evidence, you can submit them by scanning the QR code below.

Austin's 5th homicide investigation of 2026

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.