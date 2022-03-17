Man shot, killed while riding motorcycle in Southeast Austin: APD

Austin police are investigating a homicide in Southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department (APD) says it received a call at 5:25 p.m. in regard to a shooting in the 6500 block of Porter Street.

A man was shot while riding a motorcycle. Police said he later died from his injuries.

A suspect is in custody, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

