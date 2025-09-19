Man steals over $40K worth of jewelry from San Marcos store

The Brief An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of stealing over $40,000 worth of jewelry from a store The incident took place on August 7 at the Kings Jeweler in San Marcos The theft was caught on camera



The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a man who stole more than $40,000 from a jewelry store near the outlets last month.

The backstory:

On August 7, around 3:45 p.m., cameras at the Kings Jeweler in San Marcos captured an employee showing a costumer some pieces of jewelry.

"He saw the pad that was the heaviest, and he said, ‘can I see that I like that chain, show me that chain,’" the owner of Kings Jeweler, Minhaj Baig, said while describing what’s happening in the video.

Baig explained that the heavier the jewelry, the more expensive. He said usually his employees only show one item at a time, but this customer was distracting the employee.

"My employee, he showed the chain, and he was just like, oh, show me that, show this, so he could distract my sales rep," Baig said.

Not a minute later, the man snatched the pad with the jewelry on it.

"He just took it and ran off. My employee still ran behind him," Baig said.

A car was waiting for the thief outside. It’s described as a white Kia Forte (possibly 2014–2016 model) with a temporary rear tag and a blue placard on the front plate area.

The employee was hanging onto the car until, "they showed him the gun," Baig said.

The employee let go. The thief took $41,000 worth of jewelry with him.

"We have to take that loss and there is no way to recover that loss," Baig said.

The San Marcos Police Department has figured out who the person is in the video. A warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Yasmany Iglesias Miranda. The owner of the jewelry shop is confident police will find him.

"To catch a thief is very important so that other people know that this can happen to you. Don't try to do this thing again," Baig said.

Baig's message for others who do this sort of thing: "Work hard and make that money rather than stealing it. You will get in trouble later on."

If you have any info, contact San Marcos Police Detective Amy Wright at awright@sanmarcostx.gov or call (512) 753-2129.