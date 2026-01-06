Man steals several liquor bottles at Mueller's Twin Liquors: APD

The Brief APD is looking for a man who stole several liquor bottles The incident happened on Dec. 30, 2025, at Twin Liquors at 1801 E 51st Street



Police are asking for help identifying a man who stole several liquor bottles in Mueller.

What we know:

Austin police said on Dec. 30, 2025, around 11 a.m., a man entered Twin Liquors at 1801 E 51st Street, picked up several bottles and put them in his pants pocket. He then left the store without paying.

The suspect was described as a black man in his early 30s with a medium build.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.