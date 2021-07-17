Man in custody after climbing on top of Knott's Berry Farm's Supreme Scream tower

SkyFOX was over a dramatic scene in Buena Park where a man was seen standing on top of a tall tower at the Knott's Berry Farm Saturday evening.

The man, wearing a face-covering over his mouth, was standing beside the U.S. flag atop the park's Supreme Scream tower for more than an hour.

The man eventually climbed back down safely, according to police in Buena Park. He is now in police custody.

Knott's Berry Farm issued the following statement:

"At approximately 7:23pm, Knott’s Berry Farm became aware of a male who had accessed a unauthorized area and climbed the Supreme Scream tower. Park personnel alerted local law enforcement and emergency responders who are now on site. The guest descended the tower at 8:55pm and is now currently safely on the ground in police custody. No other information is available at this time. The safety of our guests is always our top priority."

It is unknown what prompted the man to make the terrifying climb atop the tower.

