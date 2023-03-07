Man steals packages from North Austin porch, threatens victim with knife: Police

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a man who stole packages from a North Austin porch, and threatened the victim with a knife.

Police said on March 3, around 5:30 p.m., a man stole several packages off a porch near the intersection of West 35th Street and Fruth Street.

As the suspect was walking away, the victim followed him to try to recover the stolen packages. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the victim.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, with a tattoo on his upper right arm. He was seen wearing a blue "Brxtn" logo baseball cap, bright green neck gaiter, dark green shirt, red belt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.