Manor ISD proposes $400M bond package for campus repairs, upgrades

The Brief Manor ISD is asking voters to approve a $400 million bond package The proposal is split into two ballot measures that are aimed at revamping facilities, updating outdated technology, and modernizing campus infrastructure across the district If approved, the bond would increase the district’s tax rate by nearly 4 cents



As the upcoming election approaches, Manor ISD is asking voters to approve a $400 million bond package aimed at revamping facilities, updating outdated technology, and modernizing campus infrastructure across the district.

The backstory:

The proposal is split into two ballot measures:

Proposition A: Allocates funding for district-wide safety and security enhancements, facility repairs, and nearly $4 million for new school buses.

Proposition B: Focuses on replacing outdated classroom technology for students and staff.

Walking through Blake Manor Elementary, Manor ISD Superintendent Dr. Robert Sormani pointed out several pressing structural issues, ranging from aging HVAC systems and cracked concrete to foundation repairs, wiring needs, and accessibility hurdles.

Credit: Manor ISD

"This school is in need of some upgrades to their HVAC, some concrete work, accessibility issues for children and staff in wheelchairs, and a lot of technological stuff you don’t see that’s in the walls, like electrical plumbing," Sormani said. In severe cases of disrepair, Sormani noted, "we just have to move the whole classroom."

The tax impact: A rate increase, but lower bills?

Dig deeper:

If approved, the bond would increase the district’s tax rate by nearly 4 cents. However, district officials project that due to declining property values across Travis County, the average homeowner would actually see their overall school tax bill decrease by approximately $10.

Officials emphasize that individual tax impacts will vary depending on property values and exemption status. Senior citizens and those with multiple properties may see different outcomes.

"If you are over 65, and you have one homestead, but you own a rental property, it is possible you could see your tax bill increase because you [don't] get the homestead exemption on a second home, so there are different situations," Sormani explained.

Mixed reactions from Manor residents

What they're saying:

As voters weigh the upcoming bond, community opinion remains divided. Some residents expressed uncertainty over how district funds are prioritized.

"Why would we be talking about funding the buildings when we’re having difficulty funding the teachers?" asked Kim Kline, a local resident. "But in further conversations and trying to get clarity to help make that decision, I did also realize if we don’t have buildings, then we don’t even have a place to send our children."

Credit: Manor ISD

Kline also highlighted concerns about the district's aging bus fleet, and their air conditioners—as the reason she currently drives her daughter to school rather than letting her ride the bus.

Other homeowners believe the infrastructure improvements are long overdue.

"People have a lot of strong opinions about, you know, public schools or taxes going up, but if we want them to do more, it takes more," said Manor homeowner Ted Raffle.

Providing clarity after previous failed bond

What's next:

Manor ISD attempted to pass a similar bond package last year, but the measure was voted down by the community. Sormani attributes that defeat to a lack of clear communication regarding where funds would be allocated.

In response, district officials are doubling down on outreach efforts to ensure voters understand the specifics of the 2026 proposal.

To help answer community questions ahead of Election Day, Manor ISD will host a virtual town hall next Wednesday.