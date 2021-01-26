Manor ISD reports four new cases of COVID-19 at four schools

The Manor Independent School District has reported four new cases of the coronavirus at four different campuses.

"As precautionary measures, we are following the recommendation from our local health officials," Manor ISD said. "Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them."

According to the school district, the cases are related to a staff member at Manor Senior High School, a staff member at Pioneer Crossing Elementary School, a staff member at Bluebonnet Trail Elementary School, and a student at Manor Middle School.

Based on health guidance, Manor ISD is requiring students and staff at Manor Senior High School, Pioneer Crossing Elementary School, Bluebonnet Trail Elementary School, and Manor Middle School who were identified to have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine until they have met certain criteria.

Beginning Tuesday, January 26, impacted scholars will receive asynchronous instruction. Then starting Friday, January 27 scholars will receive asynchronous and synchronous instruction until they return to school.

All other students at Manor Senior High School, Pioneer Crossing Elementary School, Bluebonnet Trail Elementary School, and Manor Middle School will continue to receive in-person instruction at the campus.

"Manor ISD is working with the Austin Public Health Department to monitor this situation closely. We will keep our community informed as we receive more information," the school district said in a press release.

For any questions or concerns, please visit the district COVID-19 information page.

