2 killed, 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in Manor

Two adults were killed and four other people, including two children, were taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Manor.

Austin police said on Dec. 17, around 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a crash between two vehicles, a pick-up truck and a car, in the 8600 block of E. Parmer Lane.

The driver of the truck, 56-year-old Marisela Crayton, was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the car, 29-year-old Oscar Perez Elias, died on the scene.

Two adult passengers traveling with Perez Elias were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Also, two children in the same car with Perez Elias were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



This incident is being investigated as Austin's 109th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 114 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 108 fatal crashes resulting in 117 deaths.