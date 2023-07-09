Man caught with marijuana, cocaine during New Braunfels traffic stop

A New Braunfels man was caught traveling with 19 pounds of marijuana, as well as cocaine and cash, during a traffic stop earlier this month.

28-year-old Dalton Chandler Jones has been charged with possession of marijuana between five and 50 pounds and possession of a controlled substance-penalty group 1 between one and four grams.

The New Braunfels Police Department says on July 5 around 11:20 p.m., one of its officers conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Expedition near the intersection of West Klein and Whinchat Roads.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 19 pounds of marijuana was found in Jones' vehicle according to police. (New Braunfels Police Department)

A Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during an open air sniff around the outside of the SUV. Another search of the SUV uncovered 19 pounds of marijuana, 2.5 grams of cocaine, and around $5,800 in cash.

Jones was arrested without incident and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.

NBPD says the incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be pending.