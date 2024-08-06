Austin's Martin Pool closed due to storm damage

article

Martin Pool, in East Austin, will be closed until further notice after storms over the weekend.

Strong storms on Sunday caused tree limbs in the area to break and an electrical pole for the pool facility on Nash Hernandez Sr. Road was damaged.

The city says the pool cannot open until repairs are complete.

There is no timeframe for the pool to reopen at this time.

Staff are trying to determine how long it will take for the pool to be repaired.

The city says in the meantime, residents can go to Metz Pool or Govalle Pool.