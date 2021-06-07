Expand / Collapse search

Massive alligator roams SC neighborhood

By Chris Williams
FOX TV Digital Team

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A woman was surprised when she returned home to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and spotted an alligator in her neighbor’s front yard.

Video captured the reptile strolling before coming to rest in the grass for a while. 

Margie Meek posted the video on her Facebook page.

"Look what I came home to. Right out side [sic] my neighbors house. Omg," she wrote.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.
 