'Mattress Mack' holds 2nd giveaway for Kerry County victims

The Brief "Mattress Mack" and his Houston-based company are donating hundreds of mattresses to Kerr County flood victims. The donations are funded by Houston customers and are intended to bring hope to those affected by the July 4th floods. The community is still rebuilding, but residents and volunteers from across the country are coming together to help.



In Kerr County, recovery efforts are still ongoing following the deadly July 4th floods. But members of the community are standing strong and coming together to rebuild.

Mattress Mack gives back again

Nearly 100 volunteers gathered early Saturday morning in Ingram, handing out hundreds of mattresses, sheets, pillows and quilts to those affected by the floods.

Jim McIngvale, better known to many as "Mattress Mack," is the man behind the mission. He owns Houston-based Gallery Furniture and is no stranger to stepping up to offer support to those in need.

Following the floods, he ran a promotion, giving away a mattress to someone affected by the disaster for each one sold.

For the encore on Saturday, cars lined up around the block, carrying disaster survivors and first responders. Volunteers handed out donuts, as they awaited their turn.

‘Great generosity of the people of Houston’

What they're saying:

"The customers in Houston were extremely motivated to help people. A lot of them came out and bought a mattress, and they gave it to them too. So it's the great generosity of the people of Houston that are funding this event, and we are proud to be here helping these people," said McIngvale. "We hope these mattresses can be a small step for lots of people here in the Hill Country on the road to recovery."

Mattress Mack has given out thousands of mattresses over the past 35 years in communities struck hard following natural disasters, including hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. For him, they represent hope and a chance for healing.

"That's why we're doing this, to bring hope and recovery to these people whose lives have been absolutely devastated by this horrific storm of biblical proportions," said McIngvale.

Bonnie Spillers, a resident of Hunt, says that kind of generosity and support has characterized the community response following the floods.

"I'm familiar with mattress Mack because I'm from Houston, Texas originally, and what a big heart he has," said Spillers. "We lost every piece of furniture. Mattresses get wet and moldy very quick, and so I'm here to get a queen-size mattress."

Spillers has lived in Kerr County for the past 25 years. As she walked through the remains of her longtime home, she recounted that night in July when disaster struck.

"I was awakened at three o'clock in the morning with the loudest clap of thunder and lightning I have ever heard in my life, and I jumped up and ran to the front door, and water was at the bottom of our front steps, which is yards and yards and yards and yards away from the river," said Spillers.

She said soon after, the water was knee-deep. Looking out the window she could see waves breaking on the road outside as the Guadalupe River swelled, washing away years of memories, files and furniture.

But Spillers was not left alone to pick up the pieces. She says volunteers from across the country have been there to lend a helping hand.

"They packed all my dishes," said Spillers. "(They) pulled stuff off of the walls and shoveled out mud and just did all that hard clean-up work. Precious people from all over: Las Vegas, Colorado, San Antonio, Alabama, Tennessee."

Though scars still mark the hillside as Kerr County embarks on the road to recovery, Texans say they'll continue to stick together as they work to rebuild.

"We all have a responsibility for the well-being of our community, and we consider all of Texas to be our community," said McIngvale.

Kerr County community members like Spiller say support from those like Mattress Mack, really makes all the difference as they try to move forward.

"The Hill Country is strong and will be even stronger," said Spiller.