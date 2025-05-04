May bond elections: Voters approve just over $1.7 billion

The Brief 7 Central Texas school districts asked for just over $1.8B in bonds this May The bonds were to cover a wide range of projects, including new construction, new buses, improved technology, and safety/security upgrades Unofficial results show voters have approved just over $1.7B



Central Texas voters have approved just over $1.7 billion in school bonds.

Blanco ISD, Dripping Springs ISD, Hays CISD, Lockhart ISD, Marble Falls ISD, Prairie Lea ISD, and Wimberley ISD asked voters to approve a collective $1,813,166,340 in school bonds this May.

Voters have approved at least $1,747,138,636 based on unofficial election results.

The bonds were proposed to cover a wide range of projects, from new construction and renovation of campus buildings, to new school buses, to technology infrastructure improvements to safety and security upgrades and more.

What was approved and rejected by voters?

By the numbers:

Here's what voters in each district approved or rejected:

________________

Blanco ISD asked voters for $32.965 million, split into two propositions.

Proposition A - Approved

Prop A passed with 57 percent of the vote, approving $32.215 million for:

HVAC replacement/addition of 115 HVAC units and controls throughout the district

Renovation/construction of spaces for special needs students at the elementary and high school campuses

Construction of new Career & Technical Education (CTE) building

District renovations to improve infrastructure, educational programs, parking and sidewalks, lighting, safety & security, band hall with paved marching pad, Ag facility, and exterior building improvements

Bus purchases to replace existing route and extracurricular buses

Proposition B - Approved

Prop B passed with 58 percent of the vote, approving $750,000 for:

Acquisition/update of instructional technology for students/staff

Tax impact

The bond will increase taxes for homeowners by 5.6 cents, or a monthly tax impact of $16.33 for an average home valued at $450,000.

Homeowners with an "over 65 homestead exemption" will not face a tax increase from the proposed bond.

For more information on Blanco ISD's bond, click here.

________________

Dripping Springs ISD asked voters for $402.3 million, split into two propositions.

Proposition A - Approved

Prop A passed with 71 percent of the vote, approving $399.7 million for:

Construction of a second high school with a 2,500 student capacity

Capital improvements/renovations for Dripping Springs HS and Rooster Springs Elementary

Capital maintenance across district facilities

Seat belts for buses, as well as replacement/addition of buses and vehicles

Technology infrastructure and equipment

Construction of portables

Proposition B - Approved

Prop A passed with 72 percent of the vote, approving $2.6 million for:

Technology device refresh for teachers, staff and students

Interactive panels for classrooms

Tax impact

DSISD says that there is no anticipated tax increase with the bond.

For more information about DSISD's bond, click here.

________________

Hays CISD asked voters for $968.65 million, split into five propositions.

Proposition A - Approved

Prop A passed with 60 percent of the vote, approving $498,937,541 for:

Construction of new elementary school

Design fees for new elementary school and new middle school

Rehabilitations/expansions at four elementary schools, six middle schools, and three high schools

Improvements to Career and Technical Education facilities, including construction/equipment of Fire Training Academy fire tower

Upgrades to safety/security, including re-keying locks districtwide, additional wayfinding signage, high school parking lot security access control buildings

New buses to complete district plan to have bus fleet fully equipped with seatbelts

Replacements to mechanical, electrical/plumbing, and life safety systems, including fire alarm and suppression systems, emergency lighting, and elevator repair

Replacements/maintenance of roofs at various campuses

General districtwide maintenance/repair

Construction/equipment of maintenance shop at Uhland

Replacement of materials/equipment for all fine arts programs

Replacement of materials/equipment for all athletic programs

Purchase of land for future school sites

Bond support positions/programs/services

Proposition B - Approved

Prop B passed with 57 percent of the vote, approving $396,063,095 for:

Construction/equipment of new comprehensive high school with 2,800 student capacity

Proposition C - Rejected

Prop C failed with 48 percent of the vote, rejecting $6,096,071 for:

Expansion of sub-varsity stadium to a capacity beyond 1,000 seats to allow for a second, shared district varsity competition space

Proposition D - 50/50

Prop D received a split vote. The $51,354,633 was for:

Construction and equipping of four outdoor, covered and lighted athletics and fine arts educational, rehearsal, and performance facilities, one for each high school including the proposed fourth one in Prop B.

Proposition E - Approved

Prop E passed with 61 percent of the vote, approving $16,200,000 for:

Network switches at all campuses

Uniterruptible power switches at all campuses

Phone system replacements at all campuses

Instructional technology devices at all campuses

Common area sound system component replacements

Replacement of outdated district printshop machines

New photocopiers at all campuses

Tax impact

There is no tax rate increase anticipated, says the district.

For more information on Hays CISD's bond, click here.

________________

Lockhart ISD asked voters for $93.5 million, presented in a single proposition.

Proposition A - Approved

Prop A passed with 75 percent of the vote, approving $93.5 million for:

Construction of new middle school with 1,200 student capacity

Funds for future development of other campuses as the district grows

Tax impact

Lockhart ISD says that the bond will not increase the tax rate for property owners, but pass or fail, the I&S rate will remain the same.

For more information on Lockhart ISD's bond, click here.

________________

Marble Falls ISD asked voters for $172.2 million, split into four propositions.

Proposition A - Approved

Prop A passed with 76 percent of the vote, approving $131,435,000 for:

Districtwide facility renovations, maintenance​, safety & security

Replacement/maintenance of aging buses

New drop-off/pick-up lanes, parking spots for Highland Lakes and Spicewood elementaries

Additions/renovations of elementary school restrooms/classrooms

Replacement/ADA upgrade for elementary school playgrounds

Expansion/upgrade of Career & Technical Education classrooms

Enhancements/replacements/purchases of furniture, books, uniforms, curriculum and instructional materials, auditorium microphones/transmitters, science lab instruments

Expansion of the high school band hall, addition of dedicated dance/drill space, renovation of existing high school auditorium

Installation of districtwide digital marquees

Replacement/installation of energy-efficient fixtures, including installing solar panels

Proposition B - Approved

Prop B passed with 75 percent of the vote, approving $2,200,000 for:

Replacement of student/staff devices

Proposition C - Approved

Prop C passed with 67 percent of the vote, approving $12,515,000 for:

Installation of artificial turf on softball field

Replacement of Mustang Stadium turf

Addition of new scoreboard for Mustang Stadium

Addition of basketball locker room

Relocation/upgrade of baseball field with artificial turf

Proposition D - Approved

Prop A passed with 68 percent of the vote, approving $26,050,000 for:

Construction of 54,000-sq-ft multipurpose building for high school/middle school athletics, marching band, cheerleading, Starlettes, PE classes and elementary field days

Construction of new high school weight room

Construction of new high school auxiliary gym

Tax impact

Marble Falls ISD says that the bond will not result in an increase to the current tax rate, which sits at 89 cents per $100 of property valuation.

For more information on Marble Falls ISD's bond, click here.

________________

Prairie Lea ISD asked voters for $8.55 million, presented as a single proposition.

Proposition A - Rejected

Prop A failed with 48 percent of the vote, rejecting $8.55 million for:

Renovation of elementary school

Renovation/expansion of restrooms

Improvements to auditorium

Renovations of gymnasium restroom/locker room

Improvements to campus parking/driveway

Repairs to critical infrastructure/equipment, including HVAC, electrical and lighting

Creation of administrative office/community meeting space

Tax impact

PLISD says that if approved, the bond would not increase the tax rate.

For more information on Prairie Lea ISD's bond, click here.

________________

Wimberley ISD asked voters for $135 million, split into four propositions.

Proposition A - Approved

Prop A passed with 73 percent of the vote, approving $109,990,000 for:

Expansions/construction at multiple campuses/facilities to address enrollment growth, including in gyms, band halls, a new multipurpose educational auditorium, increased parking

Purchases to increase bus fleet

Purchase of land for future district expansion

Construction of multipurpose activity surface (a 70-yard artificial turf field with 15 ft of runoff on all sides

Upgrades to facility infrastructure, including HVAC, mechanical, plumbing, parking lots, elevators, lighting, sidewalks

Repairs/improvements to exterior and interior of WHS and DJH

Repairs/improvements to athletic facilities, including at Texan Gym, Bridges Gym and both DJH gyms

Replacement/addition of Wireless Access Points

Updates to server infrastructure

Replacement/upgrades to existing network firewall

Replacement/upgrades to existing wired switches

Replacement of district copiers

Replacement/standardization of intercom systems districtwide

Upgrades to fire alarm/fire protection equipment

Construction of security fencing at WHS/DJH

Addition/replacement of safety cameras on buses and campuses

Re-keying of campus doors

Purchase of panic alert system/security devices for staff

Proposition B - Approved

Prop B passed with 74 percent of the vote, approving $6,050,000 for:

Purchase/upgrade of student/staff devices/support equipment

Proposition C - Approved

Prop A passed with 61 percent of the vote, approving $5,730,000 for:

Replacement of turf at Texan Stadium

Renovation of track

Replacement/addition of seating

Relocation of shot/discus field

Repairs/replacement to field lighting

Expansion of concessions

Improvements to drainage

Purchase/upgrade to laundry equipment

Proposition D - Approved

Prop D passed with 64 percent of the vote, approving $13,230,000 for:

Construction of shaded multipurpose activity center for athletics and fine arts educational/rehearsal/practice space*

*This will cover the turf field proposed in Prop A.

Tax impact

Wimberley ISD says the bond is anticipated to increase the tax rate by three cents, which would translate to a monthly tax increase of $10 for a WISD homeowner whose home has a taxable value of $400,000.

For more information on Wimberley ISD's bond, click here.