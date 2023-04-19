McDonald's famous Big Mac sauce not just for burgers anymore

article

McDonald's continues to beef up its menu with its latest addition: Big Mac sauce made exclusively for dipping.

The fast-food chain said fans have always asked for an extra side of the famous sauce for years, and now the extra sauce will already come prepared in a sauce dip cup.

The Big Mac sauce dip will become available April 27 for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants.

However, the only way to order it is through the restaurant's app.

The "creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable sauce" will come with no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets. It can also be ordered separately to be paired with other food menu items.

In addition, McDonald's says it has a new recipe to make their burgers even better for customers.

The fast-food chain said "small but tasty" improvements will be made to the Big Mac, McDouble burger and its classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger.

Customers will soon notice softer hamburger buns and a more "perfectly melted" cheese. The restaurant said patties will also be cooked with the juices from caramelized white onions which will be added to the grill.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.