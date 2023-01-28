McDonald's testing a new strawless lid, dividing social media users

article

McDonald's is testing a new strawless lid for cold beverages in select markets as part of the company's effort to become more environmentally sustainable.

"These lids help optimize our packaging and eliminate the use of small plastics, just one example of the many solutions we’re reviewing as part of our ongoing global commitment to reduce waste across restaurants and advance recycling," the fast-food giant told FOX Business in a statement.

According to the McDonald's website, as of 2021, approximately 82.7% of its primary packaging materials come from recycled or certified sources. It is aiming for 100% recycled or renewable materials by the end of 2025.

"Our ambition is to drastically reduce plastics in Happy Meal toys and transition to more sustainable materials by the end of 2025," the company said. "Since 2018, we have reduced virgin fossil fuel-based plastic in Happy Meal toys by 24.4% globally, and we continue to work on sourcing materials used in Happy Meal toys from renewable, recycled or certified sources."

Social media reaction to the decision has been mixed.

While some Twitter users lauded the initiative, others questioned its effectiveness.

" Strawless lids are coming to @McDonalds and I can't applaud this move loud enough," said one user on Twitter.

"'Bring your own cup.' Would be much better for the environment," another tweeted.

"If @McDonalds remove straws, then I won’t go anymore for sure! Soda goes with straws! Wrong idea!" a Twitter user wrote.

