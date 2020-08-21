Meals on Wheels Central Texas holding virtual cooking demonstrations

The head chef at Meals on Wheels Central Texas is sharing some of his healthy recipes.

Chef Ruben Burnett has spent nearly 20 years cooking food for the estimated 3,000 homebound seniors who relay on MOWCTX in order to live independently.

On Tuesday, August 25 at noon, Chef Ruben will lead a live, virtual cooking demonstration from MOWCTX's Central Kitchen in East Austin called "What's Cooking' with Chef Ruben" and will teach viewers how to prepare a healthy meal of five-spice chicken, ginger carrots, lentils, and pudding.

The event is expected to last approximately 30 minutes and will include an opportunity for questions from viewers.

Interested participants can sign up in advance by visiting mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org and clicking on “Get Involved”.

A second cooking demonstration is planned for early September and more info on that episode will be released soon.