Measles in Central Texas: Second case confirmed in Leander

A second case of measles has been confirmed in a Leander resident, according to Williamson County health officials.

Second case in Leander

What we know:

The Williamson County and Cities Health District has confirmed a second case of measles in the county.

The case involves an unvaccinated adult Leander resident, who is no longer in their infectious period.

The resident was also not present in Williamson County while they were contagious.

What they're saying:

"Vaccination is one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent the spread of measles and protect our community," said Dr. Amanda Norwood, WCCHD Medical Director. "Two doses of the MMR vaccine offer safe, strong, long-lasting protection. Staying up to date not only safeguards your own health but also helps protect infants, older adults, and others who cannot be vaccinated."

What you can do:

WCCHD offers low-cost MMR vaccines through the Texas Vaccines for Children (TVFC) and Adult Safety Net (ASN) programs. These initiatives ensure eligible individuals can receive vital immunizations regardless of insurance coverage.

To check eligibility or schedule a vaccination appointment, call 512-943-3600.

Previous case

The backstory:

This is the second case of measles confirmed in the county.

Last week (May 22), WCCHD said a school-aged child in Leander was the county's first case for 2025. Liberty Hill ISD confirmed the child attends Bar W Elementary.

The child was recovering at home under isolation at last report.

The child was reportedly contagious from May 15 until possibly May 24. It's unknown if the child was infectious at school.

Families of Bar W students should monitor for symptoms through June 14 and contact their healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

WCCHD says it has limited information regarding the child's vaccination status or recent travel history, as their family has chosen not to share those details, which limits its ability to fully assess potential exposure risks and determine the source of infection.

Measles in Texas

Big picture view:

DSHS says that one new case was reported in Tuesday's update.

729 cases have been identified since the outbreak started in January and there are fewer than 10 confirmed cases believed to be actively infectious in the state.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.