Measles in Texas: Second case reported in Travis County

Another measles case is being investigated in Travis County.

According to the Austin Public Health (APH), the case involves a vaccinated adult who may have been exposed to the virus while traveling within the United States.

The resident, living in Travis County, is isolated and has mild symptoms.

Exposure list

APH released a list of times, places, and locations of where the person was:

Office Building 300 Colorado, Austin, TX, 78701, Wednesday, April 16, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Maaribu (Coffee Shop) 1413 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, Thursday, April 17, 8:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Curra’s (Restaurant) 614 E Oltorf St. Austin, TX 78704 Thursday, April 17, 5:45 – 9:30 p.m.

Starbucks 1920 E Riverside Dr. Austin, TX 7874, Friday, April 18, 10:08 a.m. - 12:08 p.m.

UPS Store 2407 S Congress Ave STE E, Austin, TX 78704, Saturday, April 19, 1 – 5 p.m.

Hestia (Restaurant) 607 W 3rd St #105, Austin, TX 78701, Saturday, April 19, 5:45 – 11 p.m.

Walgreens 1920 E Riverside Dr Bldg B, Austin, TX 78741, Sunday, April 20, 8:45 – 12 p.m.

Pueblo Viejo (Restaurant) 2410 E Riverside Dr Ste. H-8, Austin, TX 78741, Sunday, April 20, 8:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CareNow 1920 E Riverside Dr Suite A110, Austin, TX 78741, Sunday, April 20, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The exposure list may have more locations added. Click here for updates.

If you were exposed:

Contact your healthcare provider immediately. If you don't have one, call 512-972-5555 and APH can help connect you to care

Anyone who was at those locations on those dates should monitor themselves for measles symptoms through May 11

What they're saying:

"Two doses of the vaccine will be 97 percent effective in developing immunity to the virus. While a vaccinated person can still get measles, they are more likely to experience mild symptoms and are less likely to spread it," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority. "We consider measles to be one of the most contagious viruses we know and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself. For those who are vaccinated, check with your doctor to see if you may need a booster."

"Beating measles takes all of us buying into vaccinations and getting protected against this vaccine-preventable disease," said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "Vaccination helps individuals avoid measles and higher vaccination rates lower our chances of a local outbreak, protecting children who aren't yet old enough for the vaccine and those individuals who are immunocompromised. Let's stay healthier together."

"The steps are simple: Get vaccinated if you haven’t already, stay informed, and look out for one another," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "Data from the CDC highlights just how important high vaccination rates are. When a school’s vaccination rate drops to 90%, the chance of a measles outbreak rises to 51%. A vaccine is our first line of defense and it's up to all of us to keep our community safe against this highly contagious and preventable disease."

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.