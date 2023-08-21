Hays County asking for help finding 12-year-old runaway

article

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a 12-year-old runaway.

Investigators say Meleah Verastegui Hernandez left her home in Kyle on Wednesday, August 16 and hasn't been seen since.

Meleah Verastegui Hernandez may be with her boyfriend Jason in the Austin area, investigators say. (Hays County Crime Stoppers)

Hays County authorities say Hernandez is believed to be with her boyfriend Jason in the Austin area.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Meleah Verastegui Hernandez, or her whereabouts, please contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.