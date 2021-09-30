Memphis elementary school shooting leaves 1 student in critical condition

A shooting at an elementary school in Tennessee left a 13-year-old student in critical condition and forced the facility into lockdown, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. local time at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis. Responding officers found one shooting victim, identified as a 13-year-old boy, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department.

No other injures were reported, police said.

Memphis Police Department Assistant Police Chief Don Crowe said video evidence indicated that the shooter was another male student at the school, who then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect later turned himself in to police and remains in custody, Crowe said.

The school, which has students in kindergarten through eighth grade, was placed on lockdown as officers worked to clear the building.

The Shelby County School District issued a statement saying it was aware of the shooting incident and the school was placed on lockdown as a safety precaution.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.

