Austin ISD student brings loaded gun to campus

The Brief An Austin ISD student brought a loaded gun to campus Anderson High School went on a brief hold on March 24 while officers investigated



An Austin ISD student brought a loaded gun to campus on Tuesday, officials said.

What we know:

According to Anderson High School Principal Brian Lancaster, the school received an anonymous report that a student may have brought a gun to campus.

The high school went into a "hold" for 20 minutes Tuesday morning while officers investigated.

When officers found the student, they also found a loaded gun in their belongings.

Officials said they were not aware of any specific threats made by the students toward the high school.

What we don't know:

Officials said they cannot share details about disciplinary actions for the student.

Austin ISD police are working through district protocols to address this situation with the student and their family.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our campus is a shared responsibility. This situation was resolved quickly because of the strong culture of trust we have built at Anderson. When members of our community speak up, it allows us to eliminate risks and maintain a safe learning environment for everyone. I am incredibly proud and grateful for the shared commitment to our campus security demonstrated today by our community and our law enforcement officers," Lancaster said in a letter to parents.