Texas helicopter crash leaves pilot, passenger injured

The Brief Texas DPS is investigating a helicopter crash in Kendall County DPS said the crash happened on March 24 on a private property at Headwaters Ranch Two people, the pilot and a passenger, were injured and taken to hospitals



Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a helicopter crash in Kendall County.

What we know:

According to Texas DPS, on March 24, around 10:59 a.m., troopers responded to a helicopter crash on a private property at Headwaters Ranch, at 8333 RM 1376 in Kendall County.

A preliminary investigation states that the helicopter hit a tree before crashing.

The pilot was airlifted to the University Hospital in San Antonio and a passenger was taken to Methodist Hill Country Memorial Hospital. Officials said the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The FAA will be leading the investigation.