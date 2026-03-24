Texas helicopter crash leaves pilot, passenger injured
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a helicopter crash in Kendall County.
What we know:
According to Texas DPS, on March 24, around 10:59 a.m., troopers responded to a helicopter crash on a private property at Headwaters Ranch, at 8333 RM 1376 in Kendall County.
A preliminary investigation states that the helicopter hit a tree before crashing.
The pilot was airlifted to the University Hospital in San Antonio and a passenger was taken to Methodist Hill Country Memorial Hospital. Officials said the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
The FAA will be leading the investigation.
The Source: Information from Texas DPS