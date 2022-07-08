2 men attempt to rob North Austin fireworks stand, 1 suspect still at large

A man is behind bars after attempting to rob a fireworks stand in North Austin on the night of July 4.

According to the affidavit, a Travis County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a fireworks stand located at 104 W. Howard Lane at approximately 11:55 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival, police observed a trail of blood leading from the area of the fireworks stand to a backyard at 177 Segovia Way, less than half a mile away. A suspect was located in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Phillip Lara.

Phillip Lara

The man who called 911, 24-year-old Cameron York, was an employee of the stand, where he worked with three other people.

York says he discovered two robbery suspects while cleaning up and getting ready to close the stand for the night. One of his coworkers told him he was going to the restroom. Soon after, York heard his coworker yelling, so he drew his concealed pistol and moved toward the yelling, the affidavit states.

York observed Lara pointing an AR-15 style rifle at his coworker, and when Lara saw York, he turned the weapon towards him instead. York fired at Lara until he fell to the ground. Lara dropped the rifle and began crawling away from the scene. York then called 911.

While shots were being fired, York's coworker says he witnessed the other suspect run away. The suspect is described as a heavy set male in his late 20s to early 30s. He was wearing black clothing and a mask and was armed with a pistol with a black drum style magazine.

Lara was transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, where he admitted to police that he had been at the fireworks stand. He has been charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, a first-degree felony.