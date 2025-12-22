Austin man dresses up as Santa on horseback on South Congress

The Brief An Austin man has been dressing up as Santa on horseback for over a decade He pushed through after what has been a tough year for him



We're all familiar with the ring of sleigh bells to let us know Santa is coming, but what about the sound of horse hooves?

For over a decade, an Austin man has been dressing up as Santa on horseback. This Christmas he's back at it, pushing through what's been a rough year.

Since 2014, Samuel Grey Horse has been putting on Santa’s robes, bringing a Texas take on the man in red. Through a haze of headlights and car horns, he can be seen riding his horse, Big Tex, with Mula the mule following close behind.

"I just want everybody to get a taste of when I was a kid seeing the man in the red suit," said Grey Horse, surrounded by families taking pictures on South Congress.

But it hasn’t been the easiest year for Samuel, who had to work through a pair of tragedies in 2025.

In January, he lost almost everything when his Austin home was burnt down in a house fire. Samuel, along with his horses and other pets, were able to escape unharmed.

"It made me stronger, the fire. I lost everything, but I didn't lose my horses or my life."

The community came together to raise over $40,000 to help Samuel get back on his feet. He says he now lives in Lockhart on a 105-acre ranch owned by a friend.

But on November 5, tragedy struck again when Samuel's horse, Big Red, died. He had rescued him in 2008, the horse being a longtime part of Samuel's Christmas tradition.

"He wouldn't go, and I said, 'Big Red, I'm going to be OK,' and he laid down, and he went to sleep. I'll never forget that," said Samuel when recalling Big Red's passing.

Samuel also continues to work through injuries he received during a 2010 accident where he almost lost his life.

"They told me I would never ride a horse again, and I would never speak correctly, but this is what I do, and this is who I am."

But through it all, Samuel says nothing will stop him from spreading smiles, and at the core of his Christmas spirit are his horses.

"The horses are good energy, good therapy. They'll heal you."