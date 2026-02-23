Mexican cartel leader killed: Global intelligence expert provides analysis on violence

The Brief The death of the notorious Mexican cartel leader known as "El Mencho" has thrown parts of Mexico into chaos This has led to flight cancellations and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering DPS to step up security efforts, especially along the southern border with Mexico A global intelligence expert provided an analysis of the ongoing violence



This aerial view shows a burned bus and car, allegedly set on fire by organised crime groups in response to an operation to arrest a high-priority security target, on a highway near Acatlan de Juarez, Jalisco state, Mexico on February 22, 2026.

What they're saying:

Mario Braga is a Latin America analyst at RANE, which does global risk intelligence.

He says the Jalisco New Generation is Mexico's largest cartel in terms of geographic footprint. After a cartel leader is targeted, widespread violence is common.

"The situation is likely to remain tense, and the risks of violence will persist, especially over the coming days, because we will likely see the cartel trying to retaliate against the government," he said.

He says there could also be infighting within the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which means more violence. Plus, other cartels could try to take advantage of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel weakening, and there could be turf wars.

"There is the risk of destabilization of the Mexican security environment and a deterioration in security conditions in the long-term," Braga said.

With many tourists stuck in Mexico because of flight cancellations, Braga says it's hard to say when flights will resume.

"Only carry out any sort of trips or commute to the airport if there is a confirmed flight," he said. "The likelihood that cartel members will continue to carry out these types of retaliatory attacks over the coming days is high. There is a risk that someone is out on a highway just going from one city to another, they could be caught in a shootout, and that, of course, poses heightened security risks."

Braga says the likelihood of violence within the U.S. is low.

"Our assessment is that the cartels are less likely to carry out some sort of retaliatory attack inside the United States," he said. "That would draw a level of attention and pressure from the U.S. government to carry out U.S. military action against the cartels that they do not want at this moment."

Mexican cartel leader 'El Mencho' killed

The backstory:

The death of the notorious Mexican cartel leader known as "El Mencho" has thrown parts of Mexico into chaos, with far-reaching impacts on travel and American tourists in some of the country’s most popular seaside towns.

"El Mencho," whose real name is Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful cartels in Mexico with a presence in all 50 U.S. states.

The Associated Press reported on Monday, Feb. 23 that 25 members of the National Guard were left dead in Jalisco in six separate attacks after the killing of Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho,"according to Mexico Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch.

"El Mencho" was the boss of one of the fastest-growing criminal networks in Mexico, known for trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine to the United States and staging attacks against government officials.