Members of Michigan synagogue that was attacked have Texas ties

Texas synagogues are emphasizing safety and sharing their support for Temple Israel in Michigan after an armed man rammed his vehicle into the West Bloomfield synagogue Thursday.

Texas synagogues increasing security in wake of Michigan attack

In Colleyville, Texas, Congregation Beth Israel posted on Facebook that they were offering their support for Temple Israel.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts and thoughts are with the Temple Israel community and the broader Detroit Jewish community at this difficult moment," they said. "We stand in solidarity with them and with all communities that seek to gather peacefully and safely. Like many synagogues across the country, we maintain close relationships with local law enforcement and security partners. Our congregants' safety is always our highest priority."

In 2022, the Colleyville synagogue was the scene of a hostage situation when four members of the congregation were held for more than 10 hours before law enforcement entered the building, rescuing the hostages and killing the suspect.

Texas ties to Temple Israel in Michigan

At least two members of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan, have ties to Texas.

Rabbi Jen Lader joined the clergy team in 2012, according to the synagogue's website. Lader's biography states she is from Austin. She runs the synagogue's teen-related programs as their "youth guru."

The synagogue's executive director, Jason Plotkin, also has Texas ties. According to LinkedIn, Plotkin was the program director at Congregation Emanu El in Houston from 2013-2022. His profile also states he graduated from Sam Houston State.

Man drives vehicle into Michigan synagogue

What we know:

According to officials, a man armed with a rifle rammed a vehicle into a Michigan synagogue and was fatally shot and killed by security.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters on Thursday that the suspect rammed a truck into the building and drove down the hall when security engaged him. The truck caught fire with the suspect inside.

Bouchard confirmed that there were no injuries to the school's staff or children. One security staff member was knocked unconscious and pulled from the scene by fellow security guards. The security member is expected to be okay.

What we don't know:

No other details about the suspect were released. The shooter's motivations are also unclear.

2022 Colleyville hostage situation

On Jan. 15, 2022, a 44-year-old British national, Malik Faisal Akram, took four people hostage, including a rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

Malik Akram was killed by an FBI hostage rescue team after those inside escaped.

During the standoff, Akram demanded the release of a Pakistani woman serving a lengthy prison sentence in Fort Worth after being convicted of trying to kill U.S. troops.

The hostages said Akram cited antisemitic stereotypes, believing that Jews wield the kind of power that could get the woman released.