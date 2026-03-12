Man found dead at downtown Austin bank; incident ruled as self-defense

The Brief APD is investigating its 15th homicide of 2026 A man was found dead at the PlainsCapital Bank located at 201 West 5th Street on March 11 No charges are expected to be filed



Austin police are investigating after a man was found dead at a bank on Wednesday.

Officials said no charges are expected to be filed. The incident was ruled to be an act of self-defense.

What we know:

Police said on March 11, at 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at the PlainsCapital Bank located at 201 West 5th Street.

When officers arrived, they spoke with security guards and found a man who was on the ground and appeared to be snoring.

He was unresponsive, and later was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time, police said.

An investigation showed that the man had entered the bank on multiple occasions previously and harassed the employees. During the interaction on Wednesday, the man, who was in a wheelchair, punched a security guard in the face. The security guard then hit the man back in self-defense, causing him to fall to the ground.

Police said the man got up, gathered his things, and picked up his wheelchair. He then laid back down on the ground and that is where officers and first responders found him.

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said no charges will be filed. The incident was determined to be an act of self-defense.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.