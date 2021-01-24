Middle school teacher accused of traveling from New York to Tampa for sex with minor he met online

article

Hillsborough County deputies arrested Zeshaan Naqvi, 31, after they say he traveled from New York City, where he is a middle school history teacher, to Tampa to have sex with a minor he met online.

According to deputies, Naqvi picked up the victim at their Tampa home around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and took them back to his hotel room. He took the victim home after a few hours.

Around 1 p.m., Naqvi picked the victim back up and they went back to the hotel and engaged in sexual acts, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Naqvi was arrested at the hotel, located at 915 South Falkenburg Road, where deputies say he admitted that he knew the victim was underage.

Naqvi is charged with seven counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and one count of traveling to meet a minor after using computer services to solicit certain illegal acts.

