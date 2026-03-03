LIVE UPDATES | 2026 Texas primaries

The Brief Election Day is here! FOX 7 Austin is bringing you live coverage, results



Election Day is here.

FOX 7 Austin is bringing you live team coverage and results throughout the night.

LIVE UPDATES

4 p.m.

The Republican and Democratic parties are holding separate elections this year in Williamson County.

On election day, Williamson County residents will be required to vote in their home precinct at locations designated by their preferred political party.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett sent out a statement below:



"The Dallas County Republicans and Williamson County GOP chose to implement precinct-specific voting locations for election day. Under state law, this forced the local Democratic parties to follow suit against our will. Both Dallas and Williamson county voters have grown accustomed to countywide voting, including on election day. This effort to suppress the vote, to confuse and inconvenience voters is having its intended effect as people are being turned away from the polls. We are monitoring the situation and working with our local county party to explore all solutions, including an extension of election day voting hours.

I’m asking all voters in Dallas and Williamson Counties to check their county’s election website or their voter registration card and identify the correct polling location for today. Do not give up and do not give in. The only way we can put an end to these maneuvers is by outvoting the Republicans and kicking them out of office. I’m calling on you to go out and cast your ballots so they know -- Texans don’t appreciate having their votes suppressed and we won’t take it lying down."

3:30 p.m.

Travis County saw a peak turnout on Election Day of about 8,400 people in the 2-3 p.m. hour.

This is the highest peak in turnout for the entire primary so far, including early voting, per the county's Live Turnout Tracker.

So far Travis County has seen just over 228,000 ballots cast.