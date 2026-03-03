Can race between Tejano star, doctor in Texas predict results in Democratic US Senate race?

article

Before the results of Tuesday night's Democratic Senate primary are known, a Congressional district in South Texas could give a glimpse into how voters are feeling.

Tejano music star Bobby Pulido and Ada Cuellar, a doctor and law school graduate, are facing off in Texas' 15th Congressional District for the Democratic Party nomination.



The pair have split the endorsements of state Rep. James Talarico and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Talarico has campaigned with Pulido, while Crockett has thrown her support behind Cuellar.

Both candidates are hoping to regain some momentum for Democrats in a district that has seen rapidly declining support for the party even before mid-decade redistricting made it even harder for Democrats to regain a foothold that had been held by Democrats until 2022.

National Democrats said last year they believe the seat could be flipped to the Democrats. Republican Monica De La Cruz has held the seat since 2022.

State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, from left, Bobby Pulido, Democratic Congressional candidate for Texas, and State Representative Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat from Texas and gubernatorial candidate

Who is Bobby Pulido?

The Tejano artist has been active since the 1990s, when he released hits like "Se Murió de Amor" and "Desvelado".

Pulido has been nominated for five Latin Grammys and 22 Tejano Music Awards. He won eight of the latter.

His politics have been mostly moderate as he attempts to appeal to the region's cultural conservatism.

Dr. Ada Cuellar

Who is Ada Cueller?

Cuellar, Pulido’s chief opponent in the Democratic primary, is emphasizing her experience in the trenches of the health care system. She contrasts her expertise in public policy with Pulido’s as a performer.

Cuellar is running a more progressive campaign, saying Pulido is out of touch with Democratic voters on abortion in particular.

She has largely self-funded her campaign to keep pace with Pulido’s spending and has aired television ads, while he has not.

Representative Monica De La Cruz, a Republican from Texas, speaks during an "Eat Real Food" rally at Brazos Hall in Austin, Texas, US, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. The Trump administration last month released updated nutrition guidelines that bring ba

Monica De La Cruz

De La Cruz was in the Democrats' crosshairs in 2024, with the party believing it was a seat it could return to Democratic control.

De La Cruz first won election in the district in 2022. She defeated Michelle Vallejo in 2022 and again in 2024.

The district had elected a Democrat in every election since 1902 until district lines were redrawn and Rep. Vincente Gonzalez was redistricted into the 34th Congressional District. Gonzalez won reelection over De La Cruz in 2020 prior to redistricting.

Texas' 15th Congressional District

The 15th Congressional District stretches from the Mexican border 300 miles north through ranches and small towns. It is 81% Hispanic, poorer than the state and nation as a whole, and overwhelmingly Catholic. It encapsulates the shift of working-class voters and Hispanics to the Republican Party, one of the defining political trends of the Trump era.

In the newly constituted district, Democrats saw their support in recent presidential elections fall from 55% for Hillary Clinton in 2016 to 41% for Kamala Harris in 2024, according to the Associated Press.