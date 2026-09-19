Migrants rescued from inside portable water tank in Texas

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The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said four migrants were rescued from inside a portable water tank in the back of a pickup truck. Agents used power tools to free the migrants from the tank. The driver of the truck, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen, was charged with a alien smuggling.



U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said four migrants were rescued from inside a portable water tank in the back of a pickup truck.

What we know:

Agents were patrolling a rural highway in Eagle Pass when they stopped a 2007 Ford pickup truck.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents used power tools to free four migrants from a portable water tank.

Border Patrol said they found four migrants trapped inside a small portable water tank that was in the bed of the trunk. Agents used power tools to open the tank and free the people inside.

The individuals refused medical care and were taken to the Uvalde South Station for processing.

The driver, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen, was charged with alien smuggling.

What they're saying:

"Smugglers don’t care for the safety of those they see as mere human cargo," said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Good. "Putting people in confined spaces with no means of escape is dangerous and barbaric. If not for the actions of our highly trained agents, this incident could have resulted in tragedy."

What we don't know:

Border Patrol did not release the name of the man who was arrested.