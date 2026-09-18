The Brief U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was in Austin on Sept. 19 Hundreds of employees from a Texas-based defense company, Saronic, gathered to listen during his visit The visit comes days after the House postponed a vote to impeach him. Republican Thomas Massie introduced 8 impeachment articles over unauthorized military actions during the war in Iran Hegeseth did not touch on the impeachment vote in his remarks Friday



U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was in Austin on Friday. It’s part of what he’s calling the "Arsenal of Freedom Tour" to bolster the U.S. Defense industrial base and revitalize American manufacturing capabilities.

Big picture view:

The visit comes days after the House postponed a vote to impeach him. Republican Thomas Massie introduced eight impeachment articles over unauthorized military actions during the war in Iran.

The vote was blocked after Speaker Mike Johnson unexpectedly recessed the house early.

Pete Hegseth visits Austin

The backstory:

Hundreds of employees from a Texas-based defense company, Saronic, gathered to listen to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his visit to Austin on Friday.

"American manufacturing is back. American made is back and not a minute too soon," said Hegseth.

Secretary Hegseth toured Saronic’s 420,000-foot facility before addressing its employees.

Pete Hegseth in Austin

Soranic works to provide autonomous vessels in the maritime domain. Hegeseth called the scale, investment, and precision of the company’s projects impressive.

"But the point, as dino said, of this tour, is to look patriots in the eye, and thank you for the work that you've done. And for the work that you're doing. Every helmet out there, sling and lead on our behalf, is doing it because of a hard hat enabling them that stands behind them," said Hegseth.

Hegeseth thanked the team for their work in maritime autonomy.

Texas-based defense company, Saronic, helps rescue American pilots

Dig deeper:

This summer, Saronic’s technology helped rescue two American pilots after Iran downed their Apache helicopter near the strait of Hormuz. It marked the first publicly known rescue mission involving a U.S. Military drone boat.

"You did that. Those pilots are alive today because of the incredible innovation under this very roof. You should be, and rightfully are, incredibly proud of that feat," said Hegseth.

Hegseth says Saronic demonstrates the future of American naval power.

Since 2022, Saronic has scaled up to over 1,200 Texas employees, operating 540,000 square feet across Austin.

"Delivering over 300 combat-proven corsairs, rapidly fielding the 52-foot mirage, and scaling blue water reach with the 180-foot marauder, all built in under a year," said Hegseth.

Hegeseth also noted Saronic’s multi-billion-dollar investment at the port of Brownsville, "Port Alpha," to establish one of the most advanced shipyards in the world.

"Delivers a $3 billion investment, up to 10,000 high-paying jobs, over $160 billion in regional impact for Cameron County. And $150,000; this is what I love to hear, gross tons of new shipbuilding capacity," said Saronic.

Secretary Hegseth also visited the capital factory, a venture firm, coworking space and startup hub.

He also administered the oath of enlistment to new recruits at the Austin armed forces reserve center.

What's next:

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Hegseth will deliver remarks to the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University, tour the veterans resource center and attend the Texas A&M football game.

Hegeseth did not touch on the impeachment vote in his remarks Friday.