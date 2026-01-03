Minor arrested in double-fatal shooting in Williamson County

article

The Brief A juvenile was arrested after a double-homicide early Saturday near Round Rock. Deputies found two men shot to death; the suspect surrendered after a hours-long standoff. Authorities say it was an isolated incident, with no ongoing threat to the public.



A juvenile has been arrested Saturday after an early morning double-homicide near Round Rock.

The situation ended after officials successfully negotiated a barricade situation with the minor, they say.

Williamson County double-homicide

What we know:

Williamson County authorities got the shooting call around 2 a.m. from the 8900 block of Brushy Gate Cove, outside the Round Rock city limits.

Williamson County sheriff's deputies found two men dead of gunshot wounds at the scene. The suspect was barricaded inside a bedroom in the home.

Williamson County SWAT and crisis negotiators responded, and the suspect peacefully surrendered around 6:30 a.m.

The incident is believed to have been isolated, and officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identity of the minor suspect has not been released.

The victims were not identified.

The motive behind the shooting has not been commented on.