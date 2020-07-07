Missing 10-year-old girl, subject of Wisconsin Amber Alert, found dead

10-year-old Kodie Dutcher from Baraboo, Wisconsin, the subject of a statewide Amber Alert, has been found dead, according to a report by Madison station WMTV.

Police said her body was found near County Hwy. T and 12th Street late Tuesday morning, July 7. They did not release any other information.

The Amber Alert was issued late Monday, July 6. Authorities said she left a note behind reading, “Mom, I love you, but I can’t do it. Bye.” She’s suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills, as well. She left behind her cellphone and shoes.

On Tuesday, July 7, Baraboo police indicated in a Facebook post that information obtained from the initial search of the residence suggested Kodie threatened self-harm. Officers immediately searched the area around the residence. Additional assistance from Baraboo Fire Department and Wisconsin Dells K-9 expanded the search area on foot.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

