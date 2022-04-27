Search for missing 16-year-old boy from Hays County

A 16-year-old boy from Kyle is missing.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Davion Lewis left his home in Hays County on Tuesday, April 19, and has not returned home since. There is reportedly a possibility that Davion is in South Austin with friends.

Davion is about 5’10" and weighs approximately 130 pounds, according to the sheriff's office. It is not known what Davion was last seen wearing.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The 16-year-old left his home in Hays County on April 19 and has not returned home since. There is a possibility that he is in South Austin with friends. (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

Advertisement

If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Brian Wahlert at brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us, or dispatch at (512) 393-7896. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-8477 from anywhere in the U.S. or you can submit your information online to Tip Line: P3tips.com