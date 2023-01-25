Investigation into missing Pflugerville woman reveals 'suspicious circumstances': Sheriff

article

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Pflugerville woman.

TCSO said they are looking for 27-year-old Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar. She was last seen on Jan. 7 and was reported missing Jan. 16.

Ruiz-Escobar drives a 2013 black Chevrolet Silverado.

TCSO’s investigation, so far, has revealed suspicious circumstances.

"We don’t believe Anyelka just walked away from her family and her job. We need answers, and I’m asking people with information to please, call and help us find her," said Sheriff Sally Hernandez.

Detectives are asking people who may have seen her within the last three weeks, or who have information about her life and her current whereabouts to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.