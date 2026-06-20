Missing Austin woman Ghadah Alharbi found Safely, APD confirms

article

The Brief Austin police confirmed Saturday that 28-year-old Ghadah Alharbi has been located after being reported missing earlier this week. Her disappearance on June 16 had sparked deep concern from family and investigators because it was highly out of character. Authorities have not released any details regarding where she was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.



A 28-year-old Austin woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been located, according to the Austin Police Department.

What we know:

Police announced Saturday that Ghadah Alharbi has been found following a public appeal for information about her whereabouts.

Alharbi was last known to have contacted family members by phone around 8 p.m. on June 16. Her disappearance was described by investigators as out of character, prompting concern from both her family and the Austin Police Department.

Authorities said she had left her vehicle at her residence in Central Austin near Mueller and was known to use ride-share services for transportation.

Dig deeper:

The Austin Police Department's Missing Persons Unit had requested the public's assistance in locating Alharbi on Friday, citing concerns for her well-being.

In an update released Saturday, police confirmed Alharbi had been located but did not provide additional details about where she was found or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Police thanked the community and media for their assistance and cooperation.