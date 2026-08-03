San Antonio police looking for man who sexually assaulted young girl

The Brief San Antonio police looking for sexual assault suspect Young girl reported being sexually assaulted by a man who fled the scene Anyone with information is urged to call SAPD's Special Victims Unit



San Antonio police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a young girl last week.

What they're saying:

SAPD says that a female juvenile reported she had been physically assaulted by an unknown man on Tuesday, July 28, just before 8:30 a.m.

The man fled the scene in the 500 block of Alametos Street, just off San Pedro Avenue.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit were able to obtain the images of a person of interest.

Image 1 of 1 ▼ (San Antonio Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to call the SAPD's Special Victims Unit at 210-224-7867.

Any information leading to an arrest could result in a $5,000 reward.