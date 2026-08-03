San Antonio police looking for man who sexually assaulted young girl
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - San Antonio police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a young girl last week.
What they're saying:
SAPD says that a female juvenile reported she had been physically assaulted by an unknown man on Tuesday, July 28, just before 8:30 a.m.
The man fled the scene in the 500 block of Alametos Street, just off San Pedro Avenue.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit were able to obtain the images of a person of interest.
(San Antonio Police Department)
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is urged to call the SAPD's Special Victims Unit at 210-224-7867.
Any information leading to an arrest could result in a $5,000 reward.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio CrimeStoppers.