Police looking for missing, endangered man last seen in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man last seen in South Austin earlier this week.

33-year-old Nikko Jackson was last known to be near the 4400 block of Stassney Lane around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. It is currently unknown where he might have gone or who he may be with.

Nikko Jackson

APD says Jackson needs an oxygen tank, daily medications, and requires weekly medical procedures. He is also homeless and frequents downtown Austin.

Jackson is described as a black male, 5’6", 190 lbs. with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and gray Jordan shoes.

APD says that if located, please call 911 for EMS. Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the missing persons unit at 512-974-5250.