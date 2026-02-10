article

The Brief Two Conroe sisters face federal charges for allegedly kidnapping and enslaving a 12-year-old child, who was found with injuries consistent with abuse and malnutrition. Prosecutors claim the victim was repeatedly beaten, restrained with zip ties, and forced to perform labor over a six-month period in 2025. Both women face a maximum sentence of life in prison; the child is currently safe and receiving medical care and support services.



Two sisters are facing federal kidnapping and forced labor charges after a joint investigation revealed a 12-year-old child was repeatedly beaten, restrained with zip ties, and forced to work, authorities announced Monday.

Child bound with zip ties, forced to work

What we know:

A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Texas returned a two-count indictment on Jan. 14 against Brenda Mariana Garcia, 39, and Tania Evette Garcia, 37. The indictment alleges the Conroe residents kidnapped and abused the minor victim between March and September 2025.

The case first came to light on Sept. 28, 2025, when Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a child who disclosed ongoing physical and sexual abuse. Medical staff at a local hospital confirmed injuries consistent with abuse and malnutrition.

What they're saying:

According to federal prosecutors, the sisters used force, physical restraint, and threats of force to compel the child to provide labor and services. Local authorities previously charged the women with felony injury to a child, unlawful restraint, and invasive visual recording following their initial arrests on Oct. 3, 2025.

"The safety and well-being of children will always be my highest priority," Montgomery County Sheriff Doolittle said following the initial arrests. "This case is deeply disturbing, but it also highlights the importance of community awareness and the courage it takes to speak up."

The investigation was a collaborative effort between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Sisters face life in prison

What's next:

Brenda Garcia remains in custody pending further criminal proceedings. Tania Garcia was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo on Monday afternoon.

If convicted of the federal charges, both women face up to life in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. The child is currently safe and receiving medical care and support services.