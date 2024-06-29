Missing man's friends find phone on ground hours after he was last seen: APD

article

The Austin Police Department is looking for a missing man who was last seen Saturday afternoon in the Rainey Street area.

40-year-old Daniel Choi was last seen just after 1 p.m. on June 29 in the 600 block of Davis Street.

APD says Choi's friends found his phone on the ground at Cesar Chavez and South 1st Street, less than a mile away, at about 5:45 p.m.

The department says that there is a concern as Choi needs medication and has no wallet or phone and this is considered out of the ordinary behavior for him.

Choi is described as a white male, 5'8" and 130 lbs, with straight black hair and limited use of his right arm. He was last seen wearing blue swim shorts with a bird print and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone who sees Choi should call 9-1-1 immediately or the APD Missing Person's Unit at 512-974-5250.