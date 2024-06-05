Austin teen has been missing for about a week; parents asking for help

The parents of a teen who has been missing for almost a week are worried about his safety.

Hunter Clark, 17, has been missing since May 30. His mother, Lynn Lasky, says he left home around 4 a.m.

"We don't know if he left in somebody's car, if somebody came and picked him up, or if he left on foot," she said.

Hunter is described as 6 feet tall, 158 pounds with hazel eyes and long brown hair.

He was last seen wearing jeans or dark gray sweats, a black hoodie, black tennis shoes with white stripes, and a black backpack.

"We've checked shelters, we've checked hospitals, we've checked every place we can think to check," Lasky said.

She says he's possibly been spotted in the Travis Heights, South Congress, St. Edward's, and East Riverside areas on Sunday and Monday.

"We absolutely have no idea where he's staying, and that's the most concerning. We are thankful that we have people who have said that they've seen him in the South Austin area, so that is a relief. We don't know if he has food or water or shelter, and it's just gut-wrenching to not know where your child is," she said.

She's filed reports with Austin police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"I would just want Hunter to know that he is loved and supported and has the love and the support of his family and lots of friends. We all want to bring him to safety and to the community. Please keep your eyes out for Hunter. If you see anything, please say something. He's not in trouble. Nobody's in trouble. We just want to make sure that he's safe," she said. "I'd like people to know that Hunter's really a good kid. He's a National Honor Society student. He's in the Beta Club. He's on the high school yearbook staff at his high school. He has really good manners. He's just a nice person, and he's loved."

She's asking anyone who sees him to call her or Hunter's father, and then the authorities.

"I would just say if the community can keep looking and just keep an eye out and give us a call if there's anything, you know, if he looks hungry or thirsty, please, feed him, give him some water and just let him know that we're all looking for him and want what's best for him," she said.

"This is an ongoing case involving a runaway. On June 2, 2024, the runaway met with his father but declined to return home with his parents. The police believe that the young adult is not being held against his will or in any immediate danger," Austin police said.